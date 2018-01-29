

A defective transformer left some Manitobans in the dark Monday night.

Manitoba Hydro said the power is out in the Cooks Creek and Birds Hill Park areas.

#mboutage Cooks Creek, Birds Hill Park area: Our staff have located a defective transformer. Full restoration will not occur until tomorrow morning when it is replaced. Residents still without power are advised to seek alternative shelter for the night. 1/2 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 29, 2018

Hydro says those without power should sleep somewhere else tonight, because restoration won't happen until Tuesday when the transformer is replaced.