

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro is warning its customers about a scheme involving a fraudulent text message.

The message said the customer has been overbilled and is eligible for a refund. The scheme is aimed at getting obtaining a customer’s personal banking information.

According to Hydro, on Saturday alone 60 customers reported this suspicious message.

“We will only send text messages again if you sign up for them, just to remind you that you have a bill payment due and to contact us to make payment arrangements ,” said Bruce Owen, the media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro.

Hydro advised its customers not to click the link or respond and just to delete the text. Theyalso reminded people to never to give out personal or account information over the phone, by email or text message