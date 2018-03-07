For the past six months Matthew Cowap has been living in a house with no running water.

He fills up five gallon water jugs for cooking, cleaning and to fill his toilet. Showering requires a trip to his parents’ place.

Cowap said the city shut off his water this past August because he’s refused to pay a $24,000 bill. Charges Cowap said he found out about around a year and a half ago in October 2016 when he said the city contacted him about his water bill.

“I almost fainted,” said Cowap, 27, who works as a cook. “I didn’t even see the bill. They called me up and they’re like ‘hey, we’ve got an odd number coming up here’ and I’m like ‘okay, obviously you guys have caught it so you’re going to do something about it’ and they turned around and said ‘yeah, it’s on your end so you’re going to have to pay it.’”

Cowap said the charges all came in one quarterly bill.

Initially the bill was around $23,000 but Cowap said the charges have climbed to more than $24,000.

“All of a sudden this bill came in and put a real sinker on all of my plans,” said Cowap. “I was like ‘are you sure you’re not missing a decimal place there or something’ and they’re like ‘no it’s $23,000.’”

“I’ve pretty much worked it out where it’s the next 20 years of water for me.”

Cowap said he doesn’t know where any kind of leak would’ve occurred on his property.

“I have no idea where it came from or what it is. I feel like if there was $23,000 worth of water running somewhere on my property I would’ve noticed it somewhere by now.”

He’s disputing the charges.

Cowap said his next water bill returned to normal even though no repairs were made on his property.

The city won’t comment on the specifics of Cowap’s situation. A spokesperson said Water and Waste staff works with customers who have high water bills to determine what happened and to work towards a resolution.

Cowap said the water charges are now showing up on his tax bill. He said he’s not sure what to do next.

“It just feel like I’m in a big hole I can’t get out of and I don’t know what to do from here.”