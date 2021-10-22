'I am looking out for their lives': A Winnipeg family is seeking help as they face deportation before the end of the year

The Ahmed family has lived in Winnipeg for three years, but they are now asking for help as they face deportation by the end of the year. (Source: Afaq Ahmed) The Ahmed family has lived in Winnipeg for three years, but they are now asking for help as they face deportation by the end of the year. (Source: Afaq Ahmed)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island