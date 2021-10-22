'I am looking out for their lives': A Winnipeg family is seeking help as they face deportation before the end of the year
A family that has lived in Winnipeg for three years is pleading for help as they are facing deportation.
Afaq Ahmed said his family of six came to Winnipeg in 2019 from Pakistan and applied for asylum.
Since coming here, Ahmed said he and his wife work, they own their home and their kids all go to school.
Despite this, Ahmed said the request for asylum was denied as well as two appeals.
"Once this has happened, and in the CBSA system, it's automatic, removal is enforced and they have to deport such peoples," said Ahmed.
Alastair Clarke is an immigration lawyer with Clarke Immigration Law. He hasn't represented the family during this process, but said there can be several reasons why an asylum application is denied.
"The adjudicators at the tribunal obviously take the claims very seriously. They ask very serious and often difficult questions, in order to see if the claimant is telling the truth, to see whether or not the claimant meets the definitions under Canadian law," said Clarke.
Source: Afaq Ahmed. Oct 22, 2021
Ahmed said his families' last hope is they have applied to stay in the country through the Humanitarian and Compassionate Considerations application, noting he has young daughters and if they were to be deported to Pakistan, it would be very dangerous for them there.
Clarke said this application allows applicants to outline their exceptional circumstances and the hardships they could face if they were forced to return home.
Ahmed said the application was sent in the beginning of September.
"The children are minors; they've lived here for three years. They're used to this life," he said. “They're my children, I am only looking out for their lives, their future," said Ahmed.
Clarke noted that while this is a step families can take, it doesn't stop the deportation process.
"A representative has to possibly go back to federal court to do a stay motion in order to keep this family in Canada," said Clarke.
Ahmed said if their last effort to stay is denied they could be deported by the first week of December.
"My children are very upset; my whole family is very upset. They’re crying actually. The time is a very difficult time."
Kanwal Kanwal is Ahmed's daughter and is currently in high school in Winnipeg and she said she is extremely concerned about having to leave Canada.
"If I go back home, I will die there, definitely," she said. "It is a matter of human rights."
Ahmed said the family considers Canada to be their country and don't want to leave.
CTV News has reached out to the Canada Border Service Agency for comment and is waiting for a response.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer in what the actor Friday called a 'tragic accident.' The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities were investigating.
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
'I am happy they arrested somebody, but I don't think it will help the grief because if they arrest him, [my] son won't come back to me,' said the victim's mom Friday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Saskatoon
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Regina
-
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Calgary
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
-
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
-
How to celebrate a safe Halloween, according to Alberta's top doctor
With Halloween planning underway, Alberta’s top doctor is reminding the public there’s still a need to celebrate responsibly.
Edmonton
-
'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
-
How to celebrate a safe Halloween, according to Alberta's top doctor
With Halloween planning underway, Alberta’s top doctor is reminding the public there’s still a need to celebrate responsibly.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
-
Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
Montreal
-
Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
'I am happy they arrested somebody, but I don't think it will help the grief because if they arrest him, [my] son won't come back to me,' said the victim's mom Friday.
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Hand-washing, no yelling 'trick-or-treat': Quebec offers up pandemic Halloween rules
Quebec kids are being asked not to yell 'trick-or-treat' as they go door-to-door for candy and to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer handy this Halloween.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a week.
-
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Highway 11 closed in Fauquier-Strickland, Ont.
A crash has closed Highway 11 in both directions west of Cochrane on Friday morning, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says.
-
Ontario hires 107 correctional officers, including in northern Ontario
The government of Ontario is hiring 107 correctional officers who are joining the frontline.
Atlantic
-
Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for a third man in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
-
N.S. reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
-
Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault
A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.
Kitchener
-
Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph
A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Waterloo Region adds nine COVID-19 cases; only one outbreak remains active
Waterloo Region logged nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday as health officials report only one outbreak remains active in the community.
Vancouver
-
Price of travel insurance expected to go down as federal advisory lifts
The federal government has lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel and with the change, the price of insurance is expected to drop.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Appeal for B.C. woman convicted in 8-year-old daughter's death dismissed
The appeal of a B.C. mother convicted of second-degree murder in the death of an eight-year-old girl has been dismissed.
-
Suspect arrested, charges recommended after man seen in downtown Vancouver with realistic fake gun: police
Police in Vancouver say a man who was seen walking in downtown Vancouver with what appeared to be a gun was arrested and charges are being recommended.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP looking to identify person after swastika painted on business
A surveillance photo released by RCMP shows a person of interest who allegedly spray-painted a large swastika in red at business in central Nanaimo.
-
Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update of the week
British Columbia's final COVID-19 update of the week will be released on Friday afternoon.