'I couldn't believe it': Winnipeg man wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize

A Winnipeg man needed to check his ticket multiple times to find out he was a recent lottery winner.

Thinh Hoang heard a Lotto 6/49 $1 million win took place in Winnipeg, and he went to check at the store.

It turned out Hoang had won, but he didn't believe it, and scanned the ticket multiple times to confirm.

“I scanned my ticket and thought I had won $1,000!” he said in a news release. “I couldn’t believe it, so I checked it again – I had to check it so many times!”

Hoang purchased his ticket at the Ellice Husky Market in Winnipeg, and won the Gold Ball prize by exactly matching a white ball selection (33187061-01) on August 7.

“I am really, really happy,” he said. “But I still cannot believe it!”

Hoang said he hasn't decided what he'll spend the money on.