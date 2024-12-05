'I do it for the community': Winnipeg veteran camps out at Higgins and Main for Christmas donations

A Winnipeg veteran wants to bring back some holiday spirit to his community. To get it done, he is camping out at Higgins and Main for 10 days.

Trevor Sanderson started his extended campout Wednesday night.

“I think it went down to like (minus) 27 or 22 or something like that. It was pretty cold,” he said, standing outside the ice-fishing tent he had set up on the corner of Higgins Avenue and Main Street.

Right up until Dec. 14, day and night, Sanderson will be out on the corner of the intersection collecting donations of food and toys. Everything he collects will go towards a free Christmas dinner he is hosting for the community, complete with a visit from Santa.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the smiles on the kids faces,” Sanderson, a veteran who served with the PPCLI, told CTV News.

He said there has already been a great response from residents and businesses in the area.

“It has been absolutely outstanding,” he said. “If everybody comes through like they say they're supposed to, my list will pretty much be completely full.”

As for why he is doing this, Sanderson said it’s for his community and Christmas spirit.

“I do it for the community. I grew up in this area, and it breaks my heart to see how some of it's become,” he said, adding he also feels like the season has lost some of its holiday spirit.

“It's lost that family feeling. You know, going to your grandma's house and having that nice, hot dinner and opening up all the toys with your relatives… where's the holiday spirit? Why not try to bring some of that back?”

And that’s exactly what he aims to do with this 10-day Christmas campout.

Sanderson said anyone who wants to help out, make donations, or get involved can contact him through email or by calling (584) 888-3336.

Sanderson’s Christmas Dinner with Santa is planned for Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at 591 Prichard Avenue.