'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
A couple of years ago Rob Belanger got a family phone plan for his two children. Last week when he got his monthly bill from Bell Mobility he said he couldn't believe his eyes.
"The cost was $3,536.98, which is more than 10 times my normal monthly costs for my cell phones," Belanger said.
The reason for such a high price? More than 7,000 text messages from his son's phone to his friend living in the United States.
However, Belanger said he was never notified about the rising cost.
"Their reply was that notifications were sent to my son's phone. That there, doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me, because it's my account. It's my family plan. I'm the one who pays the bills every month."
Belanger said after going back and forth with Bell, he said the company has offered to remove 25 per cent of the bill, something he feels is still not good enough.
"But 75 per cent of a bill that I feel is unjust still doesn't sit right. And not only do I feel violated, but my trust and confidence with this company they've taken for granted. I don't feel right paying that money."
John Lawford, the executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, said while Canada's wireless code does require account holders to be notified of overage charges for roaming and data that may not be the case for texting.
"Texting, it's not explicitly covered. It is not considered to be data. It's a different service on the phone. And that's pretty much up to your contract. In which case, you won't get a notification if these are overages for excess texts that are outside the texting plan," said Lawford.
In a statement to CTV News, Bell said it did send courtesy text alerts to the user of the device.
"Our notifications regarding text usage are clearly set out in our Terms of Service, which customers receive as part of their wireless contract, and where we also make clear that account holders are responsible for charges on their account," the statement said.
Bell added it is now in contact with Belanger to discuss the charges.
Belanger said he has switched phone providers and is fighting to lower the bill.
"I will stand my ground and I will see this through to the end," said Belanger.
Belanger has filed a grievance with the commission for complaints about telecom-television services.
Bell is the parent company of CTV News.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Ottawa gives final approval, with conditions, for Rogers' $26B purchase of Shaw
The largest telecommunications deal in Canadian history will go forward after Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. received approval from Ottawa on Friday.
These are the conditions -- and penalties if violated -- of the Rogers-Shaw deal
Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has approved Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion takeover of rival telecom Shaw Communications Inc., but there are conditions attached and penalties of up to $1 billion if the companies violate them.
Syphilis cases in babies skyrocket in Canada amid health-care failures
The numbers of babies born with syphilis in Canada are rising at a far faster rate than recorded in the United States or Europe, an increase public health experts said is driven by increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to the public health system for Indigenous people.
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Carole Baskin's Florida animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, to close and move big cats to Arkansas, husband says
Most of the big cats at Carole Baskin's Florida animal sanctuary profiled in Netflix's 'Tiger King' series will be moving to a sanctuary in Arkansas and Big Cat Rescue's land will eventually be sold.
Regina
-
'It’s bullying': Regina TikTok account faces backlash for sharing videos of vulnerable people in crisis
Videos posted on TikTok showing people in Regina in the midst of mental health crises show the stigma still attached to addictions, advocates say.
-
'Embarrassing and hurtful': Sask. woman denied service because of ‘cultural’ facial tattoo
A First Nation woman was denied service at a Prince Albert bar because of her facial tattoo.
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
Saskatoon
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
-
Defence attempts to raise doubts during final day of arguments in Saskatoon murder trial
All evidence and testimony has been presented in the case against a man accused of first-degree murder in his girlfriend's death.
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
Northern Ontario
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
Orillia, Ont. subcontractor faces 21 charges in human trafficking investigation
Police arrested a Simcoe County man and charged him with 11 counts of human trafficking and 10 counts of material benefits in trafficking of persons.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds line up for Crumbl Cookie opening in Edmonton
When American cookie company Crumbl Cookie opened its first Canadian store in Edmonton on Friday, the lineup for the store stretched across the strip mall.
-
No gun found at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station despite initial report: police
A person reportedly carrying a gun was the reason LRT service on Edmonton's Capital and Metro lines stopped during Friday's morning commute.
-
Crash affecting traffic west of Edmonton International Airport
The southbound Highway 2 exit onto westbound Highway 19 is not passable because of a crash, police say.
Toronto
-
'The sweetest guy that I knew': Oshawa pawn shop employee gunned down outside store
Details are starting to emerge about the man fatally shot in the parking lot outside an Oshawa pawn shop late Thursday evening.
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW. The highway was closed for several hours as police worked to piece together exactly what happened.
-
Accused John Tory egger charged with mischief
The individual who allegedly threw eggs at former Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office in February is now facing charges.
Calgary
-
No ‘April Fools’ Joke: Albertans to see carbon tax increase on April 1, higher rebates also expected
Calgarians can expect to pay more to fill up their car or heat their homes starting Saturday when the federal government’s carbon tax is set to increase national carbon prices.
-
'Into the air': One victim of Calgary house explosion likely in hospital for 6 months
A member of Calgary's South Sudanese community says 10 victims of a home explosion were blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
-
Bush to perform at The Back Alley during Stampede 2023
The Back Alley has unveiled another musical guest set to perform at the venue's new Stampede tent this year.
Montreal
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
Ottawa
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Fatal fire in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Kitchener
-
Inquest jury rules Beau Baker’s death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
'Thank you for playing': The ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville 'Catch the Ace'
After an elusive 45-week draw, the ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville ‘Catch the Ace.’
Vancouver
-
IHIT releases photos of suspects sought after murder of former doctor in West Vancouver
Homicide investigators have released photos of a pair of suspects believed to be connected to the fatal stabbing of a former doctor in West Vancouver earlier this month.
-
Heavy, late season snowfall coming for B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway: Environment Canada
Drivers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt are being warned to prepare for a heavy, late season snowfall through Saturday.
-
'We feel the urgency': B.C. housing minister addresses Riverview re-development delays
British Columbia’s housing minister called the lands around the shuttered Riverview Hospital a “huge opportunity” as he offered a slightly different explanation about the delay in planning the redevelopment of the site.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island musician and former pastor sentenced for sexual assault
A Vancouver Island musician and former church pastor will serve three months of house arrest, followed by 18 months of probation, after he was convicted of one count of sexual assault.
-
Vancouver Island religious and First Nations leaders respond to Vatican renouncing Doctrine of Discovery
The Vatican is asking Indigenous people from across the globe for forgiveness as it revokes the "Doctrine of Discovery," which was used by the church and states to justify colonial conquests.
-
'Healing each other': Island charity pairs veterans with rescue dogs to train into service dogs
A non-profit in central Vancouver Island is teaching rescue dogs, and people, a few new tricks.