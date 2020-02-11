WINNIPEG -- The number of people who call Manitoba Public Insurance to turn in their exes for fraud is going up in February, specifically around Valentine's Day.

MPI said last February was the busiest month for tips. While the TIPS Line is anonymous, the crown corporation said some callers alleged their ex-spouse or ex-partner defrauded MPI.

"I suppose nothing says ‘I don’t love you anymore’ than by placing a call to the anti-fraud TIPS Line," Curtis Wennberg, chief operating officer of MPI, said in a news release.

"We can only speculate that emotions of past romantic relationships are triggered by increased talk about Valentine’s Day. Regardless of the reason, MPI is very appreciative of their help.”

MPI said the number of fraud tips that come in during February has been increasing over the last five years. In 2019 there was a record 594 tips, a 35 per cent increase over 2018.

The crown corporation said every tip it receives is carefully reviewed to make sure it's legitimate. It said in 2019, the information from tip lines saved more than $700,000.

It estimated fraud costs ratepayers about $50 each year.

Anyone with information about auto insurance fraud can anonymously call the MPI TIPS Line at (204) 985-8477 or toll-free at 1 (877) 985-8477.