'I don’t sense any frustration yet': Jets staying positive as they look to end losing streak

It's not something the Winnipeg Jets have been used to much this season – losing.

They are currently in the midst of a four-game winless streak – the longest stretch of their 2023-24 season. The Jets have also only been able to score three goals and have been shut out twice in those four games.

Their position in the standings has also taken a bit of a hit. At points, they sat near or atop the NHL leaderboard. But as of Feb. 8, the team has slid to eighth and are eight points back of first place.

They have also seen a dip in their own division, currently sitting third in the Central Division, three points back of the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars who are both tied for first.

Despite the recent struggles, there doesn't appear to be a worry in the dressing room.

"I don't sense any frustration yet," said Jets forward Morgan Barron. "This is a little skid and we want to get out of it. But, you know; ultimately, I think we've liked our game in some of the games in the past four or five…I think we're all still in the right mindset. It's just a matter of time and we'll see some pucks go into the net."

Associate coach Scott Arniel the team may benefit from a little bump in the road in the long run this season.

"It's funny because we were just in Boston a couple of weeks ago and I talked to their coaches and they had lost three or four in a row and they said it was probably the best thing that happened to them because they were rolling along pretty good. So, we're hoping that the same kind of thing will happen," said Arniel.

"We know how we need to play, what our remedy is, our sort of makeup is to have success and that's frustrating the opposition by not giving them a lot of chances."

As the Jets try to right the ship, the Philadelphia Flyers pop on the docket as their next opponent.

Philly won their last game 2-1 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, but prior to that they had lost five straight.

It's the second meeting of the season between the Jets and Flyers, with Winnipeg falling 2-0 in mid-January.

The team understands the Flyers play a similar style of game and it will be a hard-fought contest.

"The greasy goals we walked about in training camp, we've talked about different parts of the year, we need to get back to getting some of those rebounds, those deflections, those hacks and whacks, second pucks. So we can't obviously be too far away from the net. People need to be crashing when it looks like a shot is going to the net or a bad angle play, whatever it might be. We got to make sure that we're crashing and getting inside ice," said Arniel.

"You're going to get a really good effort from them every night. You know, they're obviously really structured defensively," said Barron. "They make it really difficult to get to the net and I think we all know, this isn't going to be a game where we're going back and forth trading chances and odd-man rushes."

The Jets will be without defenceman Brenden Dillon, who was suspended for three games on Wednesday for his hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari.

In his absence, Logan Stanley will be slotted into the lineup.

Laurent Brossoit will be in net for Winnipeg. The game gets underway at 6 p.m. C.T.