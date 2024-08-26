'I find them pretty aggressive': Wasp season is upon us as the end of summer nears

As we get closer to the end of summer and the temperatures cool down, some unwelcome pests might be seen buzzing around.

Wasps are on the move in Winnipeg and they will be around until the first frost appears.

Entomologist Taz Stewart said we might be seeing more wasps than usual due to the mild winter weather the city and province experienced.

"You're seeing those overwintering moms coming out and creating new nests," said Stewart.

Right now, the wasps are happy as they have a significant food supply – flowers, trees, and other bugs. But as we get closer to fall, those options will disappear and their tempers will change.

"When the weather changes – which is going to happen soon, we're going into September shortly – you're going to see them become more aggressive in your backyard."

At Pollock's Hardware, products to fight back against wasps have been flying off the shelves.

"People always need wasp spray. They're always rampant in the city," said Kaitlyn Peters, the general manager of Pollock's.

Winnipeggers that CTV News spoke with say they have been having problems with the yellow jackets.

"We've had them in the ease of our house. We've had them under Adirondack chairs. We've had them under the deck. We've had them in the bushes," John said.

"I find them pretty aggressive," said Tara.

While some people might be dealing with an influx of wasps, the city said calls for service are on par with previous years.

"It's been an average year. So far we have received about 75 calls for nests to be removed," said David Wade, the superintendent of the insect control branch with the City of Winnipeg.

In terms of how to prevent the wasps next year, Stewart said the best bet is to find the queen and get rid of her.

Otherwise, they can put up a false nest to deter them from building nearby, but that won't work until early spring.

- With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk