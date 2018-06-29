

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Not just a passion, barbecuing is also a business for Bernie Lutzer, a professional chef and competitor for the past fifteen years. While his recipes have stayed the same year over year, Lutzer is ditching his longtime cleaning utensil -- a metal bristle brush.

"They weren't working as well as they should be and they tend to break off,” said Lutzer, owner of Smokin’ Hawg BBQ Co. “I have occasionally while I was breaking up meats have found some bristles in the food and had to get rid of it.”

Lutzer has since switched over to a degreasing solution, one that he sprays on his racks, rinses and then easily cleans with a tea towel.

Since 2011, nine injuries have been reported to Health Canada involving bristles from the brush breaking off and getting stuck in people's mouths or throats.

The Standards Council of Canada is accepting proposals to better the design and safety of the metal bristle brush from manufacturers, but it could be at least 12 to 18 months before anything is officially instituted.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

Consumer Reports tested a number of different cleaning products and found the results to be a runaway, with the Earthstone grill cleaning block performing the best.

The block features a long handle and can clean on both hot and cold grates, but it does leave behind a fair bit of residue which will need to be wiped off.

The two other options consumers tend to buy, the wooden scraper and nylon brush, both failed to effectively clean the grill, according to the test.

The closest comparable to the regular metal brushes in terms of design and clean is a stainless steel brush, which cleans as well as its counterpart.

When deciding on alternatives experts recommend looking for a tool with:

Long handles

Few breakable parts

Easy to clean

With manufacturers pushing out new products and consumers becoming aware of the hazards of metal bristle brushes, buying habits are changing.

"There's significant decline because there is so many people with kids, and grandparents with grandkids, that they'll put in the extra work with the bristle free options rather than risk the bristle," said Evan Fogg, owner of Luxe BBQ Co.

As for Health Canada, it is taking steps towards finding a solution to the risks posed, but for time being the long time cleaning utensil can still can be found at local retailers.