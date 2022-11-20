'I grew up farming coffee': Couple brings Rwandan coffee to Winnipeg

The couple sources their coffee beans directly from farmers in Rwanda, before roasting and packaging the product in Winnipeg. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) The couple sources their coffee beans directly from farmers in Rwanda, before roasting and packaging the product in Winnipeg. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island