'I have been in shock for months': Winnipeg jewelry designer to show at New York Fashion Week

A Winnipeg jewelry designer whose pieces have landed at the Oscars and the Golden Globes will now see her designs grace the New York Fashion Week catwalk.

Jillian Sheedy got word in December that her line Jillian Leigh Jewelry was selected to show at the Fall 2024 New York Fashion Week, which begins Friday.

“I think I have been in shock for about two months, and it's now starting to feel real because I'm going tomorrow,” Sheedy told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview.

From bracelets to necklaces, Jillian Sheedy says her line is versatile, affordable and timeless. (Source: Jillian Leigh Jewelry/Instagram)

Sheedy was invited to apply for the opportunity through Flying Solo, a public relations company that pairs luxury brands from around the world.

Sheedy’s jewelry will appear on eight models in Flying Solo’s runway show. She’s bringing about 50 pieces with her to the Big Apple, all of which are part of her new collection.

The Winnipegger will also take to the catwalk herself, as is tradition for designers to close out their fashion shows.

“I’m really, really excited about that part.”

Since launching the line in 2018, Sheedy has been on an incredible streak. Her pieces have made it into swag bags for the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, and the MTV Movie Awards – opportunities she never could have imagined when she hand-soldered her first necklaces and bracelets six years ago.

“This is such a whirlwind experience. I was just excited to bring my brand to life. Just to do that was enough.”

Jillian Sheedy's Holiday Key necklace was included in gift bags for the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, and the MTV Movie Awards. (Source: Jillian Leigh Jewelry/Instagram)