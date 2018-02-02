

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





Dozens of international students from Red River College strapped on the skates for the first time on Friday afternoon.

The college opened four new locations for its Language Training Centre outside of Winnipeg in 2017 because of international demand.

The program has 1200 students from 40 countries represented, including Tanveer Hande.

Hande moved to Winnipeg from the Punjab region of India specifically for the Language Training Centre at Red River College and says he wants to make Canada home. He was thrilled with the opportunity to skate.

“I was scared to step onto the ice because ice skating is unheard of in India, but I have been waiting for this day since I arrived in Canada,” said Hande.

The Language Training Centre designed field trips, like skating on the Red River, to enhance the Canadian experience and allow the students to get a taste of Canadian culture, says Paul Vogt, president of Red River College.

Hande is enrolled in English for Specific Purposes Program and after he graduates he will pursue a career in heavy duty mechanics.

The program is five months and is paid for by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada.

The students will be touring the Manitoba Museum on their next field trip.