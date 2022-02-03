'I have full confidence in her': Fellow colleague of Candice Bergen believes she can unite federal Conservatives

WINNIPEG -

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen started her first day in Question Period, as Interim Conservative Leader, to a standing ovation from her party.

“Thank you that’s very, very kind and I appreciate that support,” said Bergen.

First elected in 2008, Bergen was the party’s deputy leader under now-ousted leader Erin O’Toole. She was also minister of state under Stephen Harper.

Manitoba CPC MP James Bezan points out Bergen is the third Manitoban to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

“Very proud as a Manitoban,” said Bezan.

In a statement, Bergen says it’s important for conservatives to come together.

That will likely be her biggest task, to unite a fractured federal party, for the next permanent leader.

“I have full confidence in her,” said Bezan. "She is very much a straight shooter, she has management capabilities.”

University of Manitoba Political Scientist Royce Koop says she does have the ability to solidify the CPC because she performs well in Question Period and is well liked within.

“Bergen herself I think is on the right side of the party, she does have appeal to people in other factions in the party,” said Koop.

But Koop says her choice as leader is a bit of a surprise based on her staunch support of the anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy creating grid lock in Ottawa.

“I think there was a sense that as these protests got a little more out of control, the party would have been walking back,” said Koop. Not so.

Bergen started her tenure as interim leader, calling on the Liberals to meet with the truckers still sitting on the doorstep.

“We’re talking about an impasse on Parliament Hill,” said Bergen, “We need to have some solution, there needs to be an olive branch, where is that?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a message for Bergen; Congratulations and be collaborative.

“That means working on supporting public health advice and measures put in place,” said Trudeau, “It’s a time for responsible leadership.”

As Interim leader, Bergen is precluded from running for the permanent leadership job.