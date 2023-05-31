'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

    HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms

    Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.

  • 'The private sector is generally more efficient than the state,' says Quebec Energy Minister

    When asked to clarify his position on the involvement of private enterprise in the construction of dams, Premier François Legault said on Wednesday that his government 'has nothing against the private sector.' He was responding to Quebec Solidaire (QS)'s demand for transparency, after Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon had expressed an openness to the construction of hydroelectric facilities by private enterprise.

