A 93-year-old Winnipeg man is reflecting on his time fighting during the Second World War as part of a project to make sure veterans' stories are told before it’s too late.

Jack Gardiner shared his experience in battle with American filmmaker RishiSharma, 21, who is touring western Canada collecting stories about the war after travelling across the U.S., the U.K. and France, interviewing more than 1000 veterans.

With the number of living veterans of the Second World War dropping with the passage of time, Sharma set a goal in 2016 to interview as many as possible.

"They're walking history books is what they are, and there's so much knowledge in them, like Mr. Gardiner has,” he told CTV News. “I just got hooked on them."

Gardiner took Sharma back 74 years, to a chaotic battlefield in Germany.

"Over a thousand tanks were involved, hundreds of artillery pieces, thousands of infantry men," Gardiner recalled of the Battle of the Hochwald Gap,one of the war's largest armored battles.

Gardiner told Sharma he was one of five men operating a tank during the fight, and they fell under attack and were taken prisoner.

"You don't scream, you don’t yell. You're just mortified in silence," he said.

Allied forces freed them weeks later.

Sharma’s project will help Gardiner’s story go international. His non-profit organization, Heroes of the Second World War, shares the stories online with the goal of revealing the experience to others.

"When people watch them, they can make a connection to the people who went through hell," said Sharma. He said veterans who participate are also provided with a free DVD copy of the interview afterward.

For his part, Gardiner said he wishes younger generations won’t have to experience what he did.

"I just hope and pray nothing like that materializes because when I look back and see these young people today, I just see that it wouldn't be very nice," he said.

To watch more of the veterans stories visit heroesofthesecondworldwar.org.

-With files from CTV's Jason Gaidola