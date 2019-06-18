Brenda Schuff told a jury her neighbour Judy Kenny looked “crazed” and was the aggressor the night Kenny was found dead in her Wolseley area home.

Schuff has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the April 2017 death.

Schuff took the stand in her own defense Tuesday morning. She testified the two had never met before that night, when they were having drinks in Kenny's kitchen.

At one point, Schuff says Kenny was pacing.

“She seemed a little erratic,” said Schuff.

Later on, after using the bathroom, Schuff testified she told Kenny she wanted to go home and that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“She turned to face me and said ‘you’re not going anywhere,’” said Schuff

Schuff says Kenny clamped down on her hand, starting lunging towards her and “chomping” at her with her teeth.

“Her whole face had changed,” said Schuff. “Her eyes were wide and wild.”

Schuff says she was trying to get away from Kenny and was yelling for someone to help her.

“I was terrified,” said Schuff. “I just wanted to get out of there.”

It was then, Schuff told the jury, she saw a knife in Kenny’s hand.

“I knew she was going to kill me,” said Schuff.

Schuff says she punched Kenny two or three times, but doesn’t recall anything after that.

“Everything flickered and went dark,” said Schuff.

Schuff says the next thing she remembers she was in her own kitchen with her husband, and the police had arrived on the scene.

Court has heard Kenny was beaten, stomped, and was stabbed multiple times. The Crown has argued evidence shows Kenny was killed without justification.

Prosecutors are set to cross-examine Schuff on Wednesday.