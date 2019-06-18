Brenda Schuff told a jury Tuesday her neighbour Judy Kenny was acting crazed and was the aggressor the night Kenny was found dead in her Wolseley area home.

Schuff has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the case.

Court has heard Kenny was beaten kicked and stabbed in her kitchen in April of 2017.

Schuff testified the two had never met before that night, when they were having drinks in Kenny's kitchen.

At one point Schuff said Kenny's eyes became wide and wild before Kenny began chomping her teeth towards her.

Schuff said the two struggled and she hit Kenny two or three times in the face once she realized Kenny had a knife in her hand.

"I knew she was going to kill me," said Schuff.

Schuff said she doesn't remember anything after that.

The Crown has said Kenny was killed without justification.