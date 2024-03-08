'I'm excited to go there': Jets acquiring Toffoli, Miller from Devils

It appears the Winnipeg Jets are loading up for the playoffs.

The team announced on Friday the acquisition of forward Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. In return, the Jets handed over a second-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2024. New Jersey will also be retaining 50 per cent of Toffoli’s remaining salary.

Toffoli was in his first season with the Devils after being acquired from the Calgary Flames in the offseason.

In 61 games this season with New Jersey, Toffoli has tallied 26 goals and 44 points.

He said he is excited to join the team in the middle of the playoff push.

“The team is really good, playing really well and feels like all the pieces are kind of there. So it’s just a matter of getting there and trying to fit in as fast as possible, and getting to work,” Toffoli said during a media call.

The Jets will be Toffoli’s sixth stop in his NHL career and the fourth Canadian team he has played for.

“There’s nothing better than playing in a Canadian market. It’s a weird feeling, but at the same time, we’re excited. Winnipeg, the fans are very passionate and I’m excited to go there and keep pushing for the playoffs and try to make a run here.”

In his entire career, Toffoli has played 794 games, scored 253 goals and managed 510 points.

He has also played in 88 playoff games, scoring 18 goals and 44 points. He won the Stanley Cup with the L.A. Kings in the 2013-14 season.

His new coach and teammates are ready to see Toffoli suit up in the Jets jersey and hope his experience can help push them over the top.

“He’s got a little clutch factor in him. He scores big goals. He’s that guy that knows to the areas to go to score, he’s got a knack for that,” said Mark Scheifele. “He’s obviously got an unbelievable shot. A guy that battles, a guy that goes to the right areas, chips the puck out, does all the right things that you need on a winning team. Obviously, when you can bring in a guy that’s won and had success in this league is huge.”

“Absolutely thrilled to bring in a player with the calibre of Tyler,” said Head Coach Rick Bowness. “His experience - he’s a Stanley Cup winner, a big-time goal scorer at the right time for the playoffs. I hear nothing but great things about his character and his work habit, so he’s going to fit right in here.”

Toffoli does have some familiarity with the Jets’ roster as he played with Sean Monahan in both junior with the Ottawa 67’s and one season with the Calgary Flames.

He also played with the Alex Iafallo when he was with the Kings.

The Jets didn’t stop there as they went back to New Jersey later in the day and landed defenceman Colin Miller in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026.

He has played in 41 games with the Devils this season, grabbing four goals and eight points. He has a plus-10 rating as well.

Miller, like Toffoli, has travelled around the league – being drafted by the L.A. Kings, start his career with the Boston Bruins and then making stops with the Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars.

Both Miller and Toffoli have represented Canada at the international level. Toffoli played for Canada at the World Championships in 2015 and 2023, winning gold both times. Miller played in 2021 at the World Championships, also winning gold.

The Jets are on the road Friday and Saturday playing the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.

Toffoli and Miller may be able to get into the lineup on Saturday, if not, they would join their new team on Monday in Winnipeg, when the Jets host the Washington Capitals.