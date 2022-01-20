'I'm just going through a lot': Manitoba woman speaks out after losing three family members to COVID-19

A Manitoba woman is speaking out after she lost three members of her family to COVID-19 – her sister, brother-in-law, and her brother.

“I’m just going through a lot right now,” said Lisa Sinclair in an interview on Wednesday.

Back in May, Sinclair lost both her sister and her brother-in-law to the virus. She said her brother-in-law died on May 3 and her sister on May 16.

“This is a husband and wife that passed away,” she said.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 15, her brother Roy got sick with a fever and shortness of breath. He drove from Lake St. Martin First Nation to Winnipeg for a check-up at the St. James Clinic, where they called an ambulance that took him to Grace Hospital.

“They put him in the emergency room, they gave him an IV and oxygen. And they gave him a COVID test and it came back positive,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said Roy passed away in hospital on Tuesday.

She noted he was a carpenter and a jack-of-all-trades.

“He did everything. He had a new house. He cooked, cleaned,” she said.

She said she’s going to miss spending time and travelling around with her brother.

“We travelled all over together. We went to church services, to Winnipeg. That’s what I’m going to miss, him coming over to have coffee, to visit,” she said.

Sinclair said she is going through a lot after losing so many family members in such a short time.

“That’s really tough on me right now,” she said.