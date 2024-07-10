WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'I'm just so proud of them': Former Winnipegger in stands cheering on Canada at Copa America 2024 semifinals

    Share

    Canada faced one of its biggest soccer tests on the national stage Tuesday night, taking on the World Cup champion Argentina squad in the semifinals of the Copa America 2024 tournament.

    While the outcome did not go Canada’s way (Argentina won 2-0 and booked their spot in the finals), many still showed up in droves to support the team, including one fan, originally from Winnipeg, who was part of an atmosphere she described as ‘electric.’

    Jennifer Lee was in New Jersey among more than 80,000 fans for the big game, and despite the loss, she was proud of Canada’s effort during the tournament.

    “I’m not devastated,” she told CTV News. “I mean, let’s be honest, we didn’t expect them to make it this far, so the fact that they did was just amazing.

    “I’m just so proud of them, and I think it’s going to put football, aka soccer, on the map finally in Canada, like it is in the rest of the world.”

    Lee sat in a section of MetLife Stadium with almost all Argentina fans.

    “They absolutely drowned me out, but I was screaming at the top of my lungs for Canada,” she said.

    “The atmosphere was electric. Watching (Lionel) Messi play, watching him score a goal in what might be his last Copa America, it was just fun all around and amazing to be there.”

    When Messi scored, Lee said the stadium was so loud, you couldn’t hear the announcers.

    Lee has been a soccer fan since 2002, and she said she never expected Canada to get this competitive level as quickly as they have.

    “I can’t wait to see what Canada does next,” she said.

    Canada will play for third place on Saturday against the loser of Wednesday’s match between Colombia and Uruguay. Lee said she will be watching the game in Boston at a pub.

    -With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News