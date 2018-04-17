

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg homeowner has questions for Winnipeg police after an odd and traumatizing experience in her own house.

Geraldine Krone said Saturday afternoon a woman forced her way inside her Crescentwood home high on drugs and refused to leave.

The homeowner says a woman barged into her house and refused to leave.

The encounter started in the foyer. Krone was upstairs when an international student staying in the house answered the door.

A woman was there, hungry, tired and determined to come inside.

“She had both hands on the door trying to push it shut and the woman said ‘no’, and she knocked Jess over, my student over,” said Krone reenacting how it all unfolded.

Krone said from the foyer, the woman went into the kitchen and straight to the fridge, eating chicken, rice, olives and bananas, making a mess on the floor.

When Krone introduced herself as the woman helped herself to food, Krone said she looked at her and said ‘I'm not going anywhere.’

Krone's son and neighbour came over to sit with the woman at the kitchen table.

Krone said she was scared and traumatized so she called 911 several times.

Winnipeg police tell CTV News the first call came in at 2:27 p.m. about the woman in the house.

Another call was made at 2:43 p.m., with information that the woman refused to leave.

At 3:00 p.m., police say a third call came in saying woman had left -- 33 minutes since the first call.

"I'm going to use the word naive. I had an expectation that somebody would be here sooner than they were, and it really disturbs me," said Krone.

Police say the behaviour of the woman at Krone's home is consistent with the effects of crystal meth or methamphetamine.

They say at 2:50 p.m., police determined no units were available to respond, though they would have ideally liked to have arrived within 15 minutes.

"She didn't feel she was at physical risk. We had gone through those questions with her and it would have been great if we could have been there a little earlier, but I don't think it's beyond the realm of what would be expected in these circumstances,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Krone said at one point the 911 operator asked if her son could physically escort the woman outside or if they could leave the house, but she didn't feel comfortable with those options.

“I assume she didn't have a weapon, but I don't know. I have kitchen knives over there. There's knives in that drawer over there,” she said

Krone said police arrived around 4:30 p.m., and followed up with her son.

Krone said the woman left a mess in the kitchen, but eventually left on her own out the back door.

She said she understands police have a difficult job, but wishes they could have come to help.

"I mean, I had a person who was on drugs who was in my house, refusing to leave,” she said.

Winnipeg police say this type of incident is uncommon.

Earlier this month, CTV News reported a similar story about another woman barging into a family's home in Brandon.

Safety advice from Winnipeg Police Service: