'I'm proud of the group': Cheveldayoff happy with team despite quick out in playoffs

Despite falling in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games and just squeezing into the last wild card spot in the west, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he was proud of what his team accomplished.

The GM spoke with media Sunday afternoon for the first time since falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.

While he said the final result wasn't what they wanted, he was proud of the group for making the playoffs.

"I'm proud of that group that they, you know, battled through that gauntlet and got to the point of, you know, making the playoffs," said Cheveldayoff.

Cheveldayoff still has some player exit interviews as well as meetings with coaches scheduled for Monday, but he noted from what he has heard so far, the team is happy with the changes compared to last season.

"I guess a question that we asked all the guys that were here in prior years, what was the difference? And, you know, to a man, I think they, you know, they appreciated what the coaching staff brought to the table, but more so, you know, they appreciated that opportunity to try and compete and prove that they were a playoff team."

RESPONDING TO RICK BOWNESS' CRITICISM

Saturday players were asked what they thought about head coach Rick Bowness' comments following the team's Game 5 loss.

The players joined forces saying they didn't agree with how Bowness shared his frustration, with former captain Blake Wheeler saying he thought his coach could have handled himself better.

A day later, Cheveldayoff said Bowness could have chosen his words better.

"One thing that is, you know, again, came as advertised and is as advertised, is Bones held no punches to anybody. It didn't matter who you were, he was honest."

When asked what it means about the leadership group that no one stood up and agreed with Bowness, Cheveldayoff said each player wears the loss.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE CORE?

One of the main questions facing this team is what happens next with many of the star players. Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck and Blake Wheeler all have one year left on their contracts, while Pierre-Luc Dubois is a restricted free agent this offseason.

Multiple times, Cheveldayoff said he wouldn't get into specifics about certain players and their contracts but said his top priority this offseason is to step back and assess the season that was.

"We had conversations obviously, individually with all the players and certainly those players involved. I have not had any conversations with, you know, any representatives yet."

Starting a rebuild was also a topic asked on Saturday to the players, who all noted they wouldn't want to see that happen with this team. Cheveldayoff was asked what it would take to prevent that happen, something he didn't have a clear answer to.

"I think we're not at that point here yet to make any bold proclamations. There's lots of conversations, that, you know, that I have to have."

'I'M NOT COMING UP HERE TO JUSTIFY MY JOB'

Since the Jets came back to Winnipeg in 2011, Cheveldayoff has been the general manager. In that time, the team sits 25th out of 32 for playoff wins in the league.

Cheveldayoff was asked if he is still the right person for the job.

"I'm not coming up here to justify my job. I have the pleasure and the privilege of having one of the 32 general manager jobs in the National Hockey League and you don't take that lightly," he said. "We developed that core, we drafted it, we signed it, we kept it, and you know, again, five of six years, we got an opportunity to you know play for the cup."

He said there are tough decisions to be made for the future of this team, but is thankful he is the guy making those decisions.