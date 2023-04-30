'I'm proud of the group': Cheveldayoff happy with team despite quick out in playoffs
Despite falling in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games and just squeezing into the last wild card spot in the west, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he was proud of what his team accomplished.
The GM spoke with media Sunday afternoon for the first time since falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.
While he said the final result wasn't what they wanted, he was proud of the group for making the playoffs.
"I'm proud of that group that they, you know, battled through that gauntlet and got to the point of, you know, making the playoffs," said Cheveldayoff.
Cheveldayoff still has some player exit interviews as well as meetings with coaches scheduled for Monday, but he noted from what he has heard so far, the team is happy with the changes compared to last season.
"I guess a question that we asked all the guys that were here in prior years, what was the difference? And, you know, to a man, I think they, you know, they appreciated what the coaching staff brought to the table, but more so, you know, they appreciated that opportunity to try and compete and prove that they were a playoff team."
RESPONDING TO RICK BOWNESS' CRITICISM
Saturday players were asked what they thought about head coach Rick Bowness' comments following the team's Game 5 loss.
The players joined forces saying they didn't agree with how Bowness shared his frustration, with former captain Blake Wheeler saying he thought his coach could have handled himself better.
A day later, Cheveldayoff said Bowness could have chosen his words better.
"One thing that is, you know, again, came as advertised and is as advertised, is Bones held no punches to anybody. It didn't matter who you were, he was honest."
When asked what it means about the leadership group that no one stood up and agreed with Bowness, Cheveldayoff said each player wears the loss.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE CORE?
One of the main questions facing this team is what happens next with many of the star players. Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck and Blake Wheeler all have one year left on their contracts, while Pierre-Luc Dubois is a restricted free agent this offseason.
Multiple times, Cheveldayoff said he wouldn't get into specifics about certain players and their contracts but said his top priority this offseason is to step back and assess the season that was.
"We had conversations obviously, individually with all the players and certainly those players involved. I have not had any conversations with, you know, any representatives yet."
Starting a rebuild was also a topic asked on Saturday to the players, who all noted they wouldn't want to see that happen with this team. Cheveldayoff was asked what it would take to prevent that happen, something he didn't have a clear answer to.
"I think we're not at that point here yet to make any bold proclamations. There's lots of conversations, that, you know, that I have to have."
'I'M NOT COMING UP HERE TO JUSTIFY MY JOB'
Since the Jets came back to Winnipeg in 2011, Cheveldayoff has been the general manager. In that time, the team sits 25th out of 32 for playoff wins in the league.
Cheveldayoff was asked if he is still the right person for the job.
"I'm not coming up here to justify my job. I have the pleasure and the privilege of having one of the 32 general manager jobs in the National Hockey League and you don't take that lightly," he said. "We developed that core, we drafted it, we signed it, we kept it, and you know, again, five of six years, we got an opportunity to you know play for the cup."
He said there are tough decisions to be made for the future of this team, but is thankful he is the guy making those decisions.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting
Law enforcement officers were going door-to-door Sunday searching for clues about a gunman who fled after killing five people in a rural Texas town after his neighbours asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard.
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
Regina
-
Regina police seize guns, money and drugs following traffic stop, 4 teens face charges
A total of four teens in Regina are facing drug and weapons charges after a late night traffic stop, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Charity Charger' makes appearance at 55th Majestics Car Show in Regina
For 55 years, the Majestics annual car show has displayed the most pristine and unique cars in the Queen City. The spectacle is only part of the yearly tradition, with many proceeds being raised for charity.
-
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors consider hiring social support workers for city buses
Saskatoon’s transportation committee will consider whether to put social support workers on city buses in its meeting on Tuesday.
-
'There was a lack of transparency': Sask. rallies for Ottawa woman's nightclub death
People across the country are calling on the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to lift the stay of charges for a woman accused of killing another woman in a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
'Our people are going to be hurt again': James Smith Cree Nation Chief says community is preparing for inquests
The community of James Smith Cree Nation is focusing on healing now that a timeline has been released on the stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 17 others injured in September. Leaders have renewed calls for their own police force and hope it will help protect residents.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy rain, up to 70 mm expected in northern Ontario by Monday as flood warnings continue
Environment Canada issued another weather alerts Sunday for communities across northeastern Ontario with rain up to 70 millimetres in some areas. Here is what you need to know.
-
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day three
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Evacuation order issued for residents in area between Barrhead and Westlock due to fire
Barrhead and Westlock RCMP say people who reside between Township Road 592 and 594 and Range Road 15 and 24 to evacuate immediately, because a fire is burning out of control in the area.
-
Man stabs 2 people downtown, shot by officer: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer shot a man who police say stabbed two people in downtown Edmonton Saturday.
-
Grass fire sparks evacuation orders in Parkland County
Residents of two hamlets approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
'A beacon of protection': Girl's death sparks training for judges in Ontario
Ontario introduced legislation last week that will see provincially appointed judges and justices of the peace receive education and training on intimate partner violence and coercive control.
-
Three dead after suspected drug overdoses in Markham, Ont.
Police in York Region are warning the public after three people died of a suspected drug overdose over the weekend in Markham.
Calgary
-
Checkmate Foundation seeks to elevate the profile of chess in Calgary
Chess has risen in popularity over the past few years and a Calgary group is working to continue that trend.
-
‘There was tragedy, but it’s also a story of survival’: Marking 120 years since the Frank Slide
At 4:10 a.m. on April 29th, 1903, a giant and deadly rock slide covered parts of Frank, Alta. while most residents slept.
-
UCP, NDP paint dystopian portraits of rivals ahead of expected election writ drop
The writ is expected to drop Monday in Alberta for an election campaign that effectively began weeks ago with both Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives and Rachel Notley’s New Democrats warning of the dystopian future should their opponents triumph.
Montreal
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 Monday
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
Ottawa
-
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
-
Eastern Ontario man's stolen truck found, but dog still missing
An eastern Ontario man whose dog was stolen with his pickup truck south of Ottawa says his vehicle has been located, but his dog is still nowhere to be found.
-
No injuries reported in four fires this weekend in Ottawa
No one has been reported hurt after four separate fires in Ottawa this weekend.
Atlantic
-
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
-
New Brunswick town unveils new statue for human rights hero
A new tribute to a pioneer of human rights worldwide has been unveiled in his New Brunswick hometown.
-
Halifax Polar Plunge returns in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia
The annual Polar Plunge made a comeback to Halifax, raising about $30,000 to support children with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Nova Scotia.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: School bus crash, WRDSB cyberattack, Roos Island
A school bus crash in Brantford, new details about a school board cyberattack, and large dogs being abandoned round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
'Significant' police presence in Waterloo for missing 91-year-old
Regional police says they have a 'significant' presence in a Waterloo neighbourhood as officers search for a missing 91-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
-
Evacuation alert issued for properties threatened by Lost Valley wildfire in B.C.
An out-of-control wildfire has prompted an evacuation alert for about 27 properties in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
-
Researchers working to assess eruption risk of B.C.'s Mt. Meager
A team of scientists from B.C. and beyond are ramping up research on what's believed to be the province's only active volcano, Mt. Meager.
Vancouver Island
-
Man shot during traffic stop in Saanich Friday night: police watchdog
A man was shot and seriously injured during an interaction with the Saanich Police on Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) Friday night, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says.
-
Several temperature records broken across B.C. as sunny weekend continues
Across the province, British Columbians are enjoying a sun-soaked weekend with temperatures rising as high as 30 C.
-
After kids find drugs, Nanaimo RCMP offer safety tips on how to dispose of drug paraphernalia
The Nanaimo RCMP are offering advice on what to do if you discover drugs after several young people found discarded packages of drugs recently.