It was days of heartache for a Manitoba mother. Three of Carol Batenchuk’s daughters were lost on Lake Winnipeg.

“I don’t even know how to describe it. I don’t know. Very hard. So many thoughts going through my head,” said Batenchuk.

She said her daughters Twyla, Ashley and Natasha set out on a journey Friday night with their cousin Stewart and his girlfriend Sadie.

RCMP said the group left Pine Dock, Man., located in the northernmost section of Lake Winnipeg’s lower basin, in an aluminum boat on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and were heading to Poplar River but never arrived.

Batenchuk said family began searching that night and into Saturday. When there was still no sign of them, they called police.

The missing boat was reported to police Saturday at 10 p.m. The Mounties said they had several boats in the water, and helicopters and float planes assisting.

The military also chipped in with a Hercules plane from CFB Trenton.

Close to three days after the group went missing, Batenchuk received a call that would change everything.

Monday afternoon, a relative helping with the search found all five on George Island, not far from Poplar River, safe and in good spirits.

The news brought hugs, cheers and happy tears all around.

“So relieved. Thank god. They’re OK. I just can’t wait to see them now,” said Batenchuk. “I need to see them. I’m just so relieved.”

Batenchuk said she is hoping she’ll be able to see her girls Tuesday.

“Oh, just hug them. Tell them how much I love them. I’m glad they’re safe.”

It’s still unclear how the group became stranded on George Island, and how they managed to survive.