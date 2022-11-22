'I'm super grateful': U of M rookie basketball player off to strong start for Bisons

The University of Manitoba Bisons Men's Basketball Team has started the season strong.

They are currently undefeated and a big part of that is thanks to one of the team's rookies.

Simon Hildebrandt, fresh out of high school, is showing he belongs. He earned a spot in the starting rotation.

The six-foot-nine Winnipeg product was on his game early to start the season scoring a combined 46 points in two games against the University of Alberta Golden Bears, both games in which the Bisons came out on top.

"I'm super grateful that my teammates and coaches have faith in me," said Hildebrandt. "The ball is moving, I think we are a very unselfish team. Some nights it can be some people going off and other nights it can be other people. My teammates have just done a great job of finding me when I am open and I have been able to hit some shots."

The success to start the season earned Hildebrandt the honours of Canada West's Male Athlete of the Week.

While he was excited about the recognition, he says that is not his main focus.

"I wasn't really expecting it. We just went out there and our goal was to beat Alberta. It wasn't by any means to try to get accolades or boost stats or anything."

Since joining the Bisons, Hildebrandt said he has shown his ability to shoot the ball and feels he brings a lot of energy to the team.

But he knows there are areas he can still improve to take his game to the next level.

"Definitely my physicality. I know coming in as a younger guy right out high school, definitely get more physical. My defence, my rebounding. Those are probably the big things."

Following his university career, Hildebrandt hopes he is able to take his game to the pro-levels.

"It's been a goal of my mine for a couple years to play overseas or I know the CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League) is in Winnipeg now and across Canada and it is still growing. I would love to play in that or overseas."

The team will be back in action on Nov. 25 and 26 when they head to Regina for a pair of games against the Regina Cougars.