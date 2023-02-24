'I'm sure we will win': Manitoba recognizes one year since start of war in Ukraine

Manitoba is recognizing the one-year mark since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday, with the premier denouncing the “unprovoked and unjust” war.

“Our government’s support for Ukraine has been unwavering, a testament to the spirit, strength and collective efforts of all Manitobans,” Premier Heather Stefanson said in a statement.

According to the province, more Ukrainians have sought refuge in Manitoba than any other province on a per capita basis. It said that based on federal data, about 12 per cent of Canadian arrivals have come to Manitoba.

Through the Ukrainian Refugee Task Force, more than 17,350 Ukrainians have presented at the reception centre in Winnipeg, which offers intake services; meals; temporary accommodations; access to health-care services; education; child-care services and more.

“Manitoba continues to welcome newly arrived Ukrainians with open hearts and open arms,” Stefanson said. “Our ongoing support reflects the very finest of Manitoba traditions – caring, compassion and dedication – in helping those in need.”

In recognition of the one-year mark since the start of the war, the Manitoba Legislative Building will be lit with the colours of the Ukrainian standard, and the flags will fly at half-mast to honour those who’ve died and those who continue to fight.

The Manitoba Provincial Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress is also holding a rally in support of Ukraine on Friday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Alexandra Shkandrij, the council’s media liaison, said the goal of the event is to recognize and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainians who have undergone a full year of resistance against Russia’s invasion.

“This event is similar to many other rallies that are taking place across Canada,” she said.

“We are just one of 41 other cities in Canada who are marking this event.”

Those attending the event will get a chance to hear Ukrainian newcomers share their experiences; take part in a vigil to recognize those who’ve experienced loss in the war; and go into the CMHR to see some visuals that were collected over the last year.

Shkandrij said she hopes that in 2023 will be celebrating Ukraine’s victories and what it’s been able to achieve.

“Ukraine can and will be able to win this war,” she said.

“It just depends on when and it depends on how quickly we’re able to support that victory.”

As for what Canadians can do to help, Shkandrij suggested calling elected representatives to ask for the weapons Ukraine needs. She added Canadians can also support local Ukrainian charities and those in need.

LIFE IN UKRAINE

Kyiv resident Kateryna Zalievska said thanks to the work of the army, as well as energy workers, medical workers, rescue workers and volunteers, she is able to lead a normal life right now.

“It’s pretty usual. Maybe not very different from your life. I do my work. I meet with my friends

I donate and [do] some chores,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

However, things were different for Zalievska a year ago amid missiles, helicopters and shootings. She said after the past 365 days, she now feels confident and safe.

“I can say today I feel no fear inside. Maybe I’m even more confident in our win,” she said.

“I don’t know when it will happen, maybe this year, maybe not this year, but I’m sure we will win this war.”

Zalievska said she chose to stay in Ukraine this past year, because it’s her home and she didn’t know where else to go.

“I feel like the most important moment for me, and the most right place for me now is in Ukraine, in Kyiv, and try to do all I can do to help us win faster,” she said.

Zalievska added that Canada is a great and reliable ally to Ukraine, and she’s thankful for everything our country is doing.

“I can see that there’s military support, diplomatic support, humanitarian support – these are the main points we need in this war if we want to win,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube and Rachel Lagace.