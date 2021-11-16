'I'm truly sorry': Mayor of The Pas makes apology to the family of Helen Betty Osborne

WINNIPEG -

The mayor of The Pas apologized to Helen Betty Osborne’s family and the community on Saturday, with some saying the apology was 50 years in the making.

Mayor Herb Jaques issued the apology during a ceremony at the Metis Hall.

“The only thing I can think of to say is ‘I’m sorry,'” he said.

“I don’t know if any mayor before me ever apologized to the Osborne family. If they ever apologized to the members of Norway House. But I’m truly sorry as to what happened to your daughter.”

Osborne, a 19-year-old Cree woman, was abducted and brutally murdered 50 years ago on Nov. 13, 1971.

The details surrounding her death were examined as part of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry in Manitoba, established in 1988.

Police identified the assailants in her death in 1972, but it was 16 years before anyone was brought to justice.

Four men were involved in Osborne’s death, but only one was convicted of second-degree murder.

It has been suggested that many people in town knew of the identities of those involved in Osborne’s death. However, the inquiry found that the knowledge was limited to the four men’s relatives and acquaintances.

The inquiry also determined there was an atmosphere of prejudice and bigotry towards Indigenous people at the time of Osborne’s murder.

Jaques said he felt a responsibility to make an apology on behalf of the community.

“The tragic incident that happened with Ms. Osborne, the way some of the members of our community conducted themselves afterwards, it’s somewhat overwhelming,” he said.

“As I’ve mentioned before, I’m proud to be the mayor of this little town. I love this little community. It’s got some great people in it and it’s just sad that we have this part of our history.”

Organizers of the ceremony said Osborne’s family and friends were grateful for the apology.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.