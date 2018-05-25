

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





A viral photo of a boy holding a sign at a rally in Churchill, Manitoba has been shared numerous times on social media. The rally was held by community members to mark the one-year anniversary of losing the rail line, with residents unsure what is going to happen.

The photo is of Zayden Oman, a 4-year-old boy from Churchill with a sign reading ‘I miss my Nana and Papa.’

It’s been well over a year since his family had a chance to go south and be united with their loved ones, with the rising cost of airfare making it impossible for a lot of residents.

A round trip flight from Winnipeg to Churchill will run travelers nearly $1,300. For nearly $400 less, they can fly to Beijing.

With more questions than answers from all parties involved, the effect is more than just economic.

“People are really having a hard time with the railway being gone, a lot of us are having a hard time – missing out on family down south and losing out on relationships,” said Darren Oman, Zayden’s father and Churchill resident.

The lack of in-person interaction with loved ones is seemingly taking a toll on many.

“It really has brought a strain on everyone. The flood has brought 367 days of fear, terror, anxiety, damages,” said Darren Oman.

The residents of Churchill never expected things to go down this way.

“You see people caught up in brutal conflict around the world, but you never think it would happen to you or your community.”