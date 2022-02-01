'I think Omicron has changed things': Poll suggests waning confidence in COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba
A new poll suggests Manitobans' confidence in COVID-19 vaccines' ability to prevent illness is waning, along with their approval of Manitoba's newly minted premier.
The findings come from a poll conducted by Probe Research, which surveyed a representative sample of 800 Manitobans in January.
"I think Omicron has changed things," said Curtis Brown, principal at Probe Research. "Almost nine in 10 Manitobans have been touched by COVID, either they've had it themselves or a family member or a friend or someone they work with has had it."
With that, the poll found four in 10 people are beginning to lack confidence that COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. The poll found confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine is waning particularly in groups that are more likely to have had the virus.
"One of the things that really jumped out at us was how people felt about the tax on the unvaccinated," Brown said. "There's a pretty deep polarization, people are pretty divided on this."
The poll found 56 per cent of the respondents supported a tax on unvaccinated people, while 44 per cent opposed it.
The findings show people in central Winnipeg, adults over the age of 55, or Manitoba NDP or Liberal supporters were more likely to support an 'unvaxxed tax.'
Overall, Brown said the poll is showing the frustration of Manitobans.
"I think that they don't have a lot of confidence in the government and the leaders right now. They don't have a lot of confidence in vaccines to keep them safe and keep them healthy," he said.
"This just kind of reflects the fact that, yeah, it's been a long road over the last couple of years and Manitobans are not particularly thrilled about where they're at right now."
The poll found views on the provincial government's performance has reached the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic, with only two-in-five approving of government's work to protect Manitobans' health and deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.
Premier Heather Stefanson's approval was also low, with only three-in-10 approving of her performance—a level which Probe Research said is comparable to that of former premier Brian Pallister.
"I do think that the bloom is off the rose of the new premier," said Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor in political studies at the University of Manitoba.
Adams said the Progressive Conservatives are in trouble in the polls. Though he said the next provincial election is two years away, and a lot can happen.
"But I would say if an election were held right now, the Progressive Conservatives would probably not be in office. In fact, that would look like the NDP would be the majority government," he said.
While approval of political leaders was down, approval of Manitoba's health leaders remained high. Around 77 per cent of respondents strongly or somewhat approved of Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, while 71 per cent strongly or somewhat approved of Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer.
CTV News reached out to Premier Stefanson for comment, however a spokesperson for the premier said Stefanson would be speaking with media later in the week and would respond at that time.
The Probe Research poll had a margin of error +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times of 20.
The full poll findings can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kenney calls trucker blockade at U.S. border 'unlawful,' RCMP taking action
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Feds dismiss suggestion they should 'step in' as trucker convoy protests continue
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is dismissing a suggestion from one Ottawa city councillor that it's time for the federal government and RCMP to 'step in' to secure the downtown core, as the trucker convoy protests continue.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.
Key players in Erin O'Toole's Tory leadership vote and calls for an early review
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is to learn Wednesday from the Tory caucus whether he will remain as party leader. Here are some key players who have been involved in calls for his leadership to be reviewed.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership as early as Wednesday.
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
Regina
-
Sask. cleaning up after blizzard roars through province
Saskatchewan highways affected by an overnight blizzard have reopened, as conditions improved on Tuesday afternoon.
-
661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370
Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
-
'Disoriented' man reported missing in blizzard after tractor stuck in snow: RCMP
Weyburn RCMP is searching for a man who went missing on Monday night, after he reportedly became disoriented during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
Saskatoon
-
'Really shaken up': Saskatoon area communities offer refuge for drivers caught in blizzard
As a fierce winter storm system brought Saskatoon area highways to a standstill, communities outside the city served as a refuge for stranded drivers.
-
Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse fires 5 senior staff, says change won't affect services
Less than a month after its executive director was placed on leave, five members of the senior leadership team at Lighthouse Supported Living have been let go.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury filmmaker looks to highlight Black-Indigenous cultural relations
It's Black History Month, a time to recognize the accomplishments, achievements and struggles faced by the community -- and to consider what more can be done to fight systemic racism.
-
Sudbury hospital's COVID-19 care team wins $585K in monthly 50/50 draw
Some of the people caring for COVID-19 patients in Greater Sudbury good some good news this week: they won Health Sciences North's monthly 50/50 draw, worth $585,472.
-
Collision closes Walford Road in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening a collision has closed Walford Road.
Edmonton
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Toronto
-
One person without vital signs, another rushed to hospital after shooting reported in Markham
One person has been found without vital signs and another has been rushed to hospital following a reported shooting in Markham Tuesday night.
-
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
-
Ontario family forced to pay $32,900 bill because of travel insurance confusion
An Ontario couple said they were shocked after learning they’re on the hook for a $32,900 because of a rule they didn't know existed.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts, Alta. border crossing; secondary blockades set up
RCMP began removing a massive blockade of vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta. on Tuesday, however some protesters refused to leave and secondary blockades were set up further to the north.
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
'Dreams do come true:' Tsuut’ina Nation man turned childhood dream into a reality
DerRic Starlight grew up watching the 1980s classic Fraggle Rock, and dreamed that one day, he would become a star on the show.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Major construction union says it won't fund COVID-19 protest convoy in Quebec City
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against COVID-19 health rules, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
-
Montrealers asked to take precautions in 'the physical world' after online purchase ends in stabbing
After a stabbing in a quiet corner of Anjou, locals were asking why. Police say it was a robbery that took place after an online purchase, and an online trading-site organizer says people need to remember there are no safety guarantees in this kind of interaction.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall to remain closed until Feb. 6 amid convoy protest
The CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6, a statement from the mall says.
-
Some residents in downtown Ottawa standing up to the trucker convoy
Some residents of Ottawa downtown neighbourhoods are standing up to the trucker convoy demonstrators who have taken over their streets.
-
Ontario premier to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa: 'Move on'
Ontario's premier says the protesters causing ongoing gridlock in downtown Ottawa have been heard, and they should "let the people of Ottawa get back to their lives."
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Kitchener
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Anti-racism educator target of online threats after 'Freedom Convoy' post
A local anti-racism educator and yoga studio owner says she has been forced to temporarily close her business after becoming the target of violent and racist online harassment following a post about the 'Freedom Convoy.'
-
‘We’re all staffed up and ready to go’: Road crews prepare for another major snow dump
Just two weeks after one of the biggest snowstorms that southern Ontario has seen in decades, Region of Waterloo road crews are getting ready to go another round with Mother Nature.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 9 deaths, upwards of 1,000 hospitalizations
The B.C. government announced nine more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital exceeded 1,000 once again.
-
Confusion over changes to criteria for outbreak status in B.C. care homes
How widespread is COVID-19 in B.C. care homes? The answer, it turns out, is difficult to get.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their peak, health officials say
The number of patients being admitted to B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 appears to have peaked, health officials said Tuesday while sharing new findings about the Omicron variant.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports no new COVID deaths as hospitalizations soar
The B.C. Ministry of Health says no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.
-
Environment Canada warns up to 5cm of snow possible on Malahat, East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of potential snowfall in two regions of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
-
'It couldn't be stopped': Seniors rebuilding after fire destroys Vancouver Island home
Two seniors are working to put their lives back together after their, B.C. pioneer home was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 14.