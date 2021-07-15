WINNIPEG -- When the Blue Bombers return to the field for the first time since winning the Grey Cup in 2019, they will have a full-capacity crowd cheering them on.

The province announced on Wednesday that when the season opens on Aug. 5, IG Field can have a full crowd of fully vaccinated Manitobans.

This comes as welcome news to the players and coaches who are excited about playing in front of fans again.

"I think we all need it," said Buck Pierce, the offensive coordinator for the Bombers.

"As players, besides the game itself, missing that interaction, that is so great about the CFL and its players, is your interaction with the fans, and there is none better than here in Winnipeg."

Pierce added that the team is ready to walk onto the field and play in front of a packed stadium.

Head Coach Mike O'Shea said it's great to see the strides the province and country has made in fighting against COVID.

"I think, obviously when Aug. 5 rolls around, it will be a massive event. It will be exciting and besides the football game, I think people will just be very excited to be sitting shoulder to shoulder with people cheering and being outside," said O'Shea.

The Blue Bombers are currently in training camp and the regular season starts on Aug. 5 as they host the Hamilton Ti-Cats in a 2019 Grey Cup rematch.

The kickoff for that game is 7:30 p.m.