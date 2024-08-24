'I've had enough': Transcona women face fines for tree troubles
Two women in Winnipeg’s Transcona neighbourhood are facing fines from the city over additions they made to their boulevard trees.
Joyce Maryk and her neighbour were given notices from the city to remove a flower planter and faces from the trees along their street. If they don’t comply, they could be fined.
“He just told me I had to take everything down,” Maryk said. “I was depriving the tree of oxygen.”
Maryk said she has since removed her flowers and planter box, which have been on the tree for five years. The faces have lasted even longer – bringing emotion to the block for around a decade.
“There’s other things they could be doing,” she said. “There’s houses that don’t cut their grass … they don’t do anything about that.”
According to the City of Winnipeg, residents can add items to the boulevard so long as they don’t interfere with vehicle or pedestrian movement, obscure sightlines, obstruct access to utilities, inhibit snow removal or harm trees.
Nails and screws are also not allowed in trees.
Maryk said those who live in the area liked to see the flowers on the tree, and often ask her to put them back up.
“I don’t think so,” she said, adding she has no plans to re-plant. “Tell you the truth, I didn't really care anymore. I've had enough. It's costing me a lot of money every year in flowers and stuff and watering.”
