WINNIPEG -- A 91-year-old Winnipeg woman has worked at the election polls for nearly every election since 1946 – and she says she’s not done yet.

Mary Yanke spent 13 hours at her polling station last Monday, adding yet another election to her growing list.

“Thirteen hours – it was a long day, this time I was more tired than I ever have been, but of course I’m that much older,” said Yanke.

“It has to be close to 50 that I’ve done now, the first one I helped my dad out in Beausejour.”

Throughout the years Yanke has worked at several different polling stations in Beausejour, Man., and in Winnipeg for federal, provincial, and civic elections.

“I’ve enjoyed it all,” she said. “I do it to work with people, because I like the people.”

Yanke said most elections have been enjoyable, but there is one year that stands out.

“The worst one I ever worked was in 1949 at Earl Gray School, we had 400 people on the list, 40 showed up – oh it was a boring day,” she said.

The mother of three takes pride in playing a part in each election. Yanke believes it’s important to help with the election process, and says she always encourages people to vote.

“I’ve played a part in the life of Canada,” said Yanke. “I like the idea that people come out to vote, I tell people, don’t give up that right.”

Yanke was 18 years old when she first started working the election polls, since then, she’s only missed one election.

“I was very, very pregnant – I’d say that’s a good excuse.”

She’s spent a lifetime at the election polls, and Yanke believes she’s lucky to have been able to take part in the election process throughout the years.

She hopes her journey isn’t over yet.

“Every year I’m glad I’m back, I’m doing my duty as a citizen, and I get to meet all these nice people.

“I’m already looking forward to the next one, four years from now.”