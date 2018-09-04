RCMP Sgt. Mark Hume was at home Wednesday night when he learned an RCMP officer had been shot while responding to a report of a break and enter near Onanole, Man.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon suffered serious injuries in the shooting and had to be transported to Winnipeg hospital where he continues to recover from his injuries.

In May 2015, Hume went through a similar ordeal when he was hit with two shots and eight pellets from a shotgun: six pellets in the left side of his body and two in the right side. They were fired by a suspect during a standoff near Brandon, Man. stemming from a report of a domestic assault.

Prior to last week he was the last Manitoba RCMP officer shot while on duty.

“I was a little shocked it happened again in rural Manitoba,” said Hume. “It’s pretty uncommon. For two in a row, even though they’re three years apart, to happen in western Manitoba…I’m from southwest Manitoba, so again, kind of close to home.

“Right away I thought of what that officer must be going through.”

Hume didn’t have much time to think about it because he was one of dozens of officers who descended on Onanole and then eventually to Neepawa in the wake of that shooting with suspects at large considered armed and dangerous.

“I called the supervisors for the area and asked if they needed more help and I took myself and two other of my members with me to go respond,” said Hume. “I knew an officer had been shot but I didn’t know how bad and I didn’t know any of the circumstances.

“There’s no fear. The adrenaline starts pumping as you get dressed and head out. I don’t think there’s any time to think about fear or anything it’s more just ‘get the job done.’”

Four suspects were eventually arrested and a total of 21 charges have been laid against the accused in connection to the Onanole shooting.

Hume did not have to be admitted to hospital and was able to return to work in three days. In the incident he was involved in he stayed on scene until the suspect surrendered following a nearly hour-long standoff.

Clayton Ewert was found guilty on multiple charges including attempted murder and in May 2018 he was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison.

Hume said he remembers the day he was shot very clearly

“It’s going to stick with me forever,” he said. “I think it hits our families worse than us probably. Our families are stuck at home wondering what’s happening to us at work.”