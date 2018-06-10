A North Point Douglas family has been reunited with their beloved pet after they say he was stolen from a yard in the area.

Alex Tulloch said her 4-year-old bulldog ‘Platinum’ escaped from her yard on Thursday, May 29.

She said a person in the area took the dog into their yard while she was at work, but when the family went over to pick him up, he was gone.

"I was crying because I thought I wasn't going to get him back, knowing that he is family to us," said Tulloch.

Tulloch made it a mission to bring Platinum home, and created a social media post with security footage images.

More than a week passed before a phone call came with good news. Platinum had been found and was on his way home.

"He was happy. He was just running around,” she said.

The reunion was made possible after a person recognized Platinum out for a walk in another part of the city and reported it to Winnipeg Animal Services. Information was then passed on to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Const. Jay Murray said officers on patrol saw a man with Platinum, made an arrest and put the dog into care.

Police believe the dog may have changed hands several times.

Murray encourages owners to make a police report when a dog disappears from a yard.

"That way we can decimate that information. We've got a lot of officers riding the streets. Often these animals are being walked, so it certainly helps," he said.

Tulloch said Platinum doesn't have a scratch on him from the ordeal and she’s thankful he’s back home.

"It's good that the community came together. It makes me feel that there are some good people here in Winnipeg," Tulloch said.

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested, but the owner did not wish to pursue charges for the theft of the dog.

The man has been charged with several other offences including break and enter, and possession of methamphetamine and a weapon.