WINNIPEG -- St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP is searching for two suspects after an alleged home invasion in Niverville, Man.

RCMP were called Monday night shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police said two suspects entered the home, one of whom was armed with a weapon.

The homeowner said her son heard someone trying to get in through the side door on their garage and told her he saw two people outside. She said her son locked the door, but when she went to investigate, the door was open. That’s when she saw two men, both wearing ski masks, and one grabbed her arm.

“[He] grabbed me so tight not to let me go, right, because I was screaming, and I couldn’t get loose. They were stronger than me,” she said.

CTV News is not identifying the woman due to safety concerns.

She said it felt like the man was trying to push her back into the house, and said the other man was holding what appeared to be a machete.

“I didn’t even have a second to think,” she said. “I just saw piercing eyes, and he grabbed [my arm.]”

She began screaming, which got the attention of her younger son. She said he ran to get his older brother, who came to help her, while her younger son called police.

When her older son came into the garage, she said the two suspects ran away.

She said several officers and a police dog showed up within a few minutes and tried searching for the suspects. The homeowner said it’s believed the two got into a car somewhere nearby.

“Either somebody’s watching the house and knew the code,” said the woman, “or they can pick locks very well.”

She said both suspects were wearing light coloured ski masks, so she wasn’t able to make out their faces, but said they appeared to be young adults. Police said one suspect was wearing a light grey jacket, while it’s unknown what the other one was wearing.

In the two days since the incident, the homeowner said she’s been on high alert and is taking additional safety precautions.

“I haven’t slept in a couple days, because I’m just exhausted from worrying that they’re going to get in.”

She said in the past two years since moving to Niverville, she’s had her vehicles broken into, and at that time increased security features in her house.

“Everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s quiet. It’s quiet.’ No. It’s totally the opposite of what you think.”

Police are investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.