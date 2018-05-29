A Manitoba man is one step closer to having his name cleared for a crime he was convicted of more than 30 years ago.

Frank Ostrowski spent 23 years in prison for first degree murder in the 1986 shooting death of Robert Nieman.

Both the Crown and defence lawyers have agreed there was a miscarriage of justice during his trial and now the case rests in the hands of the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

The Appeal Court will decide whether there will be judicial stay of proceedings or an acquittal in Ostrowski's case.

Either way, Ostrowski, 68, who's been out on bail for the past nine years, will eventually walk free.

He left court Monday one step closer to having his conviction overturned.

"They had no case,” said Ostrowski. “It's all hearsay, theory, conjecture.”

“The Crown has conceded. I won.”

The Crown acknowledged on Monday they had deemed Ostrowski's first degree murder trial as unfair.

His former lawyer Greg Brodsky said it's about time.

"I wouldn't call it a victory, I would call it a vindication," said Brodsky. "Frank Ostrowski was in prison for 23 years. I mean you can't get that back."

Ostrowski was found guilty in 1987 of ordering the shooting death of Nieman.

In 2009, Ostrowski was released on bail because of new evidence in the case.

Then in 2014, former federal Justice Minister Peter Mackay ordered the Manitoba Court of Appeal to review the case.

Ostrowski's lawyers and the jury weren't told a key witness had cocaine charges against him dropped in exchange for his testimony against Ostrowski.

The Crown has requested a judicial stay of proceedings while Ostrowski's lawyers have called for an acquittal.

University of Manitoba Faculty of Law senior scholar David Deutscher said the defence wants an acquittal for a reason.

"Ostrowski could then say I've been found not guilty or I’ve been acquitted rather than saying the court interfered and stayed proceedings in my case and just to be quite honest, it looks better," said Deutscher. "No matter what the choice is, Ostrowski will be a free man."

Ostrowski, who's always maintained his innocence, said only one thing matters to him.

"As long as I'm acquitted,” said Ostrowski. “Take all these bans off me and set me free because what they did is wrong.”

The Appeal Court judges reserved their decision.