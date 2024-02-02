Ice carving competition takes over True North Square this weekend

Unseasonably warm weather isn't dampening the spirits of ice sculptures carving crystalline creations in downtown Winnipeg this weekend.

"I think they're going to turn out. It looks like we're getting some freezing temps, at least overnight. That's going to help out," said Chris Pancoe, sculpture and organizer of the Winterscapes 2024 International Ice Carving Competition.

"There might be a few little touch-ups here and there that we'll have to do. But for the most part, it's going to work out great," said Pancoe, as he and five teams of artists chiselled their respective ice sculptures in temperatures roughly three degrees above zero Friday afternoon.

Winterscapes 2024 International Ice Carving Competition.Sculptors will be working on their snowy creations over the course of several days, using ice harvested directly from the Red River in late January.

Pancoe says the river creates an incredibly stable environment with temperatures steadily at a rate of freezing. When that ice is exposed to a different temperature, problems can occur.

"In the heat it's going to melt, and we're going to get sort of fissures in it that are what we call "candling," said Pancoe, also acknowledging that extreme cold can be an issue of its own.

"When we bring that ice out into extreme heat or extreme cold, it's going to react one way or another."

The Winterscapes ice carving competition is part of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ's larger "Winter Wanderland" event taking place primarily in True North Square from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 4. Other events include pop-up performances, free hot chocolate and a family-oriented dance party.

Going into its fourth year, Winter Wanderland is meant to bring people to the city's downtown core during what is normally the coldest time of the year for Winnipeg. Pancoe admits that this year's more springtime-like weather isn't ideal for ice carving but it may help bring people to the downtown core.

"I think it's important to embrace winter for all it’s worth," he said, "This is one way to do it."