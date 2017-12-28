

CTV Winnipeg





If you've been down by the forks lately you've probably seen massive ice sculptures taking shape and we now know when you'll be able to go inside.

"Ice Castles" at Parks Canada Place is a week away from opening its doors to the public.

Opening day will be Friday, January 5th.

Crews have spent the last month dripping, shaping, and hand-placing icicles to create the life size ice art.

The attraction features carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and spiraling towers embedded with color-changing led lights that twinkle to music at night.

Tickets go on sale through the company's website Friday.