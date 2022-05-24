ICE lose to Edmonton in overtime in Game 3

The Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Winnipeg ICE 4-3 in overtime during Game 3 of the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The game took place on Monday Night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oil Kings now lead the series 2-1.

Jack Finley, Connor McClennon and Zach Benson all scored for the ICE, while Edmonton’s Justin Sourdif, Dylan Guenther, Kaiden Guhle and Jalen Luypen found the back of the net.

This is the second overtime win for Edmonton in the series after they beat the Winnipeg ICE in Game 1 on Friday. The ICE then made a comeback in Game 2, beating Edmonton 5-1.

The series continues on Wednesday in Edmonton at 8 p.m. CT.