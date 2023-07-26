Iconic Canadian wildlife series to film in northern Manitoba

A beluga whale surfaces for air as whale watchers head out in kayaks on the Churchill River in Churchill, Manitoba, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods A beluga whale surfaces for air as whale watchers head out in kayaks on the Churchill River in Churchill, Manitoba, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island