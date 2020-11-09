WINNIPEG -- Wintry weather. power outages and icy conditions across parts of Manitoba have forced a number of school and bus closures on Monday, Nov 9.

The following is list of schools and buses that are closed for the day:

SWAN VALLEY SCHOOL DIVISION

There will be no buses today in the Swan Valley School Division.

Rural schools are closed, but schools in Swan River remain open.

DSFM

Two schools are closed Monday in the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine, including École Saint-Lazare and École Jours de Plaine.

This is a developing story. More details to come.