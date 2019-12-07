WINNIPEG -- A number of roads on Manitoba’s highways closed on Saturday due to dangerous and icy conditions.

According to the province, Highway 1 and Highway 26 from Headingley to Portage la Prairie are shut down due to poor driving conditions.

Earlier on Saturday, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba, saying it will move east along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor. The warning ended for Winnipeg, but remains in regions north and east of the city.

Manitoba RCMP officers are urging drivers to slow down and stay safe as conditions deteriorate. Residents are warned that walkways and parking lots, along with highways and roads, may be icy and slippery.

The latest updates on road closures in Manitoba can be found online.

#rcmpmb advise that road conditions are deteriorating. Slow down, drive safe. For the most up to date information on road closures, please follow @MBGovRoads — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 7, 2019

