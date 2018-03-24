Featured
Icy roads, blowing snow on Manitoba highways prompt warning to drivers
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 10:41AM CST
Drivers are being warned to exercise caution while traveling on Highway 10 and 19 within Riding Mountain National Park.
Parks Canada officials said freezing drizzle and icy roads are causing poor driving conditions in the area. Visibility is also low due to blowing snow, snow packed and icy sections, and drifting snow.
Drivers are advised to slow down and be cautious of fellow travelers.