Icy roads close school in the Interlake
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 7:05AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A school in the Interlake region has closed due to the wintery weather.
Division scolaire franco-manitobaine announced on Thursday morning that Aurèle-Lemoine school in Saint-Laurent will be closed for the day, and no classes will be happening.
The division said the closure is due to icy roads and snow accumulation.
