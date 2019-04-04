

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Transit wants to know what the community thinks of its plan to adjust bus routes in the southern part of the city.

Transit’s Ideas in Motion bus stopped at the University of Manitoba Wednesday to provide more information on new routes.

The plan would see a new main line providing frequent service between the downtown, the University of Manitoba, and St. Boniface, with shorter feeder routes to connect neighbourhoods.

The proposed changes would coincide with the opening of the Southwest Transitway next Spring.

According to Adam Budowski, a transit planner, the plan was based on strong research, but community consultation makes sure they investigate all options.

“We've looked at our data from a couple different areas and we've based our routes and our frequencies based on that. But who knows, there could be something we missed and that's what we really want to hear from people,” he said.

The ideas bus will stop at a number of locations in Winnipeg throughout the week.

A survey is also available online.