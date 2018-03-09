A Winnipeg mother is sharing more on her son’s battle with addiction and eventual death, in hopes of saving other families from experiencing tragedy.

Judy Borynsky said her son Justin Davey, 30, had struggled with an addiction to painkillers since an accident nine years before his death.

About four months before he died in late January, Borynsky said he began to use meth.

On the night of his death, Borynsky said her son went to Grace Hospital, and was told to wait by staff, then left.

He eventually ended up in an apartment building in St. James.

“He just thought everyone was out to kill him. So he climbed the balcony, grabbed a cable chord and fell,” said Borynsky.

Borynsky is still trying to piece together what led her son to the balcony, but said she thinks about his last moments every day.

“I can’t get the image of him falling out of my head. What he’s thinking about he’s falling,” said Borynsky.

Turning her own loss into action, Borynsky now plans to champion for other families living with addiction.

On Thursday, Borynsky met with patient safety officials from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to talk about what she’d like to see change to better serve families and those coming in with addiction.

“I recommended that people who come into the emergency ward like Justin did, it’s an emergency,” said Borynsky.

“It’s not something that’s like ‘put a Band-Aid on it’, and go sit in the corner for four hours.”

Along with looking at how people high on meth are monitored in hospitals, Borynsky said there needs to be a focus on mental health services, and easier access to treatment programs.

“My goal is to find a safe place for these individuals to go. If I have to lobby the government, then so be it. I will be steadfast.”

In remembering her son, Borynsky said he was kind, generous, and made sure to check in with her daily.

While she’s left with photos and memories of him, she hopes to connect with and crusade for other families with similar experiences.

“If I could just save one life then that would mean the world to me.”