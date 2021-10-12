'If you don’t use it, you lose it': New plaza aims to preserve Canadian languages

The new International Mother Language Plaza at Kirkbridge Park is a reminder of the need to preserve and pass down the hundreds of different languages spoken in Canada to future generations. The new International Mother Language Plaza at Kirkbridge Park is a reminder of the need to preserve and pass down the hundreds of different languages spoken in Canada to future generations.

