WINNIEPG –The Independent Investigation Unit if Manitoba is calling on the Winnipeg police to launch an internal investigation into the conduct of a breathalyzer technician, after he said he was uncomfortable testing fellow police officer, Justin Holz – hours after Holz had been arrested.

On the evening of Oct. 10, 2017, around 8 p.m., 23-year-old Cody Severight died after being hit by vehicle driven by Holz, an off-duty police office. On Oct. 30, 2019, Holz pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death. A provincial court judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison.

READ MORE: 'We lost Cody forever': Family reacts to guilty plea from officer charged in driving death of pedestrian

The IIU launched an obstruction of justice investigation into two police officers – after being notified by the Winnipeg police of concerns regarding their conduct.

The IIU said it was alleged by the Winnipeg Police Service that in the hours following Holz’s arrest, one officer refused to administer a breathalyzer test on Holz, and a second officer disobeyed an order by downloading data from the vehicle involved in the collision before obtaining a warrant.

The IIU said the officers involved did nothing wrong.

“I am not satisfied that the actions of either (officers) were done wilfully or with intent to frustrate, interfere or obstruct the ongoing investigation in the fatyal pedestrian/motor vehicle collision that occurred the evening of October 10,” Zane Tessler, the civilian director of the IIU, said in the final report of the investigation.

THE BREATHALYZER TEST

The IIU said on Oct. 10, 2017, shortly after 10 p.m., a briefing meeting was held with the team of officers designated to investigate the fatal collision. During this meeting, a sergeant chose one officer to conduct the Breathalyzer test on Holz. The officer assigned with the job said he was uncomfortable doing the test.

In a statement to the IIU, this officer said he was concerned about his lack of experience in performing the breathalyzer test, the significance of the investigation, and his fear of being a weak link in the investigative process. He told the IIU, while he expressed his concerns, he never refused to conduct the test. The IIU said another officer was called in to do it instead. A number of officers in the room at the time of this exchange corroborated the account.

“In relation to (this officer), while I am not satisfied that his actions were in any way criminal or criminally motivated, I am satisfied that there are sufficient ground to justify WPS conducting its own internal investigation into his conduct on this evening,” Tessler said, adding issues such as competency and training skills should be included in the internal investigation.

The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News Winnipeg it was unable to comment on internal personal matters.

THE SEARCH WARRANT ON THE CAR

On the night of the collision, around 9:15 p.m., the IIU said the homicide unit sergeant in charge of the investigation told an officer to “seize the …vehicle, tow it to HQ and obtain a search warrant to search it.”

The next morning, the sergeant was told the vehicle has been towed to HQ and a search warrant was pending, but an officer had attempted to download data from the vehicle before they had the warrant.

The officer involved told the IIU he didn’t know about the sergeant’s order not to, adding he was told to proceed with his part of the investigation.

“He believed that downloading the airbag control module without a search warrant was lawful when the suspect vehicle had remained in police custody following the arrest of an accused person,” Tessler wrote in the report. “I am satisfied that (the officer) was not aware of the specific direction given by (the homicide sergeant) to not touch the vehicle, until he had already downloaded data from it.”

Tessler said these investigations are now complete and the file is closed. The full report was completed in December 2017, but was released publicly following the completion of Holz’s prosecution.