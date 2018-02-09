

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a case where a girl was found to be injured following an encounter with police in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP told the IIU the incident happened on Wednesday. The IIU said according to the Mounties, officers responded to a call of alleged threats uttered by a group of youths at a recreation centre in Portage.

The IIU said that as officers approached, a 14-year-old girl tried to take off and was chased by police on foot. She was apprehended and taken in to the RCMP detachment.

After complaining about pain in her shoulder and arm, the girl was taken to hospital and it was determined she had a broken collar bone, the IIU said.

The investigation is ongoing. The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.